Norfolk Police Department holds 6th annual Trunk or Treat

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department held its annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday night, bringing together thousands of community members for ‘something good to eat.’

The family-friendly Halloween event was held at the Target on Military Highway. Police said kids of all ages dressed in their favorite costumes and met with first responders and community partners.

This was the sixth annual Trunk or Treat held by Norfolk Police.

During ‘trunk or treat’, adults decorate the back of their cars for Halloween, load them up with candy, and come sit in the parking lot for kids to “trick or treat” from car to car.