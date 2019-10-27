Action Day: Severe storms expected for Sunday afternoon across Coastal Virginia and NE North Carolina

Making Strikes Against Breast Cancer walk held in Virginia Beach

Posted 3:20 pm, October 27, 2019, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A special Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk was held at Mount Trashmore Park on Saturday.

The walk brought together survivors, caregivers, and men and women who are passionate about saving lives from breast cancer.

A special Zumba warm-up was offered prior to the start of the walk.

Money raised from walk helps the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provide free rides to chemo, places to stay near treatment and a 24/7 cancer helpline.

