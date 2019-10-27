Making Strikes Against Breast Cancer walk held in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A special Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk was held at Mount Trashmore Park on Saturday.

The walk brought together survivors, caregivers, and men and women who are passionate about saving lives from breast cancer.

A special Zumba warm-up was offered prior to the start of the walk.

Money raised from walk helps the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provide free rides to chemo, places to stay near treatment and a 24/7 cancer helpline.