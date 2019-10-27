Hampton football wins big against Lynchburg in homecoming game, 56-6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. –Deondre Francois accounted for four touchdowns and the Hampton Pirate defense forced four turnovers as they rolled to a 56-6 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg on Homecoming at Armstrong Stadium on Saturday.

After punting on its first series, Hampton started the scoring with a six-play, 46-yard drive with Shai McKenzie finishing it with a five-yard scoring run to lead 7-0 with 9:32 left in the first.

The defense got its first turnover on the day as Desmond Sturdivant recovered a fumble on the Dragons 21. Hampton was held to a field goal as Evan Lomax connected from 32-yards out to push the advantage to 10-0 with 8:29 remaining in the first.

Another short field benefitted the Pirates gaining possession on the VUL 34. Francois connected with Darran Butts who tightroped the sideline for a 15-yard scoring pass and a 17-0 Hampton lead with 4:29 left.

In the second quarter Francois connected with Jadakis Bonds on a 21-yard scoring pass with 11:28 left and a six-yard connection to Marcel Paul to push the lead to 29-0 with 7:17 remaining in the half.

The Dragons got on the board on the heels of a 16-yard scoring pass from Marcus Davis to Joshua Gray with 6:03 remaining to trim the deficit to 29-6. McKenzie got his second score of the first half with 74 seconds left as he finished a nine-play, 67-yard drive with a one-yard run as Hampton took a 35-6 lead into halftime.

The Pirates pushed the lead to 42-6 on their first series of the third quarter taking advantage of another turnover. Mason King picked up the loose ball and nearly took it in but was tackled on the four-yardline. Francois finished the short field with a one-yard score with 9:23 left.

Austin Bradley took over on the next series for Hampton and took the Pirates 49 yards in nine-plays. The drive finished with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jarret Powell as the lead grew to 49-6 with 3:49 remaining in the third. Hampton closed the scoring on a 14-yard pass from Bradley to Christian Pryor at the 11:31 mark of the fourth for a 56-6 lead.

McKenzie ran 21 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns to lead a ground attack that gained 222 yards. Francois was 16-of-23 for 135 yards and three touchdown passes, while gaining 62 yards on six carries with one score.

Ronald Bell was the leading receiver with six catches for 43 yards, while Bonds caught five for 56 and his tenth touchdown reception on the year. King and Oral Varcciann were the leading tackler with six each.

Hampton returns home on November 2 to face Presbyterian in the first home Big South Conference matchup at 1 pm.