Four people hospitalized after crash in Suffolk, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a single vehicle crash sent four people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Suffolk officials responded to the crash on eastbound Route 58 just prior to the landfill. Emergency Communications was notified of the crash at 2:35 p.m.

Following emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, the four occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

Three of the patients are currently in critical condition and one is in non-critical condition, reports say.

As of 4:03 p.m., all lanes had been reopened. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Chesapeake Fire & Rescue also assisted with the incident.