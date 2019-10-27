× First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms move out, cooler and drier air move in

The severe weather threat this evening continues to diminish as showers and storms move out. Temperatures have warmed to the low 80s with dewpoints in the low 70s, making for a warm and humid day. The cold front will continue to cross the region this evening and clouds will clear. Cooler and drier air will usher in behind the cold front. Expect temperatures to drop into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Mostly sunny skies to start the work week as high pressure controls our weather. Temperatures will be 15 degrees cooler in most places with highs in the mid and upper 60s with a few 70s sprinkled in. A few degrees milder on Tuesday with highs near 70s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds. The forecast by midweek is looking a bit uncertain. Right now, looks like most of the day on Wednesday will be dry with increasing shower chances after sunset. Temperatures will top out around 70 degrees. Showers will continue overnight and into Halloween. Expect showers to be on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Depending on how fast a cold front moves through, we could see showers again on Friday with highs in the low and mid 70s. As of now the weekend is looking cool and dry. Any rain should clear out Saturday morning with much cooler highs near 60. Even cooler on Sunday as most of us will struggle to get out of the 50s! Brrr.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Pablo is moving toward the northeast near 25 mph and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the north- northeast and north is expected on Sunday. On the forecast track, the small core of Pablo will pass near or over the eastern Azores during the next several hours. Maximum sustained winds are now near 60 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is expected during the next couple of days, and Pablo is likely to become extratropical late Sunday or Sunday night.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.