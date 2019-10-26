World Series: Astros win their second straight game against the Nationals, even series at 2-2

WASHINGTON, DC – After the Washington Nationals shocked the baseball world by taking a 2-0 series lead against the Houston Astros in enemy territory, the the Astros gave the Nationals a taste of their own medicine.

In Saturday night’s Game 4 at Nationals Park, Houston won its second straight game to even the series at 2-2.

The Astros were quick to take the lead. In the top of the first Alex Bregman singled to center field, scoring Jose Altuve and giving Houston a 1-0 lead. They’d add one more run that inning after Yuli Gurriel singled to score Michael Brantley.

In the fourth inning, Robinson Chorinos doubled Houston’s lead with a two run shot to left field.

The Nationals didn’t get their first run on the board until the sixth inning. Juan Soto grounded out to first base to score Gerardo Parra and decrease the deficit to three runs.

Houston put the nail in Washington’s coffin in the seventh inning when Bregman hit a grand slam, and the Astros went on to win it 8-1.

According to MLB Stats, the Astros are the first team since the 2001 Yankees to lose the first 2 games of the World Series and then win the next two.

Game 5 is Sunday at Nationals Park.