The Locker Room Show | October 25

Posted 12:06 am, October 26, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's eighth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Dante Ramirez, Grassfield high school football

Games showcased during the show include: Deep Creek vs. Oscar Smith, Grassfield vs. Great Bridge, Lakeland vs. Nansemond River, Salem vs. Kellam, Green Run vs. Princess Anne, Tallwood vs. Cox and York vs. Smithfield.

Plus, Megan showcases Lake Taylor vs. Granby in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.