Newport News officials open multiple death investigations after inmate dies at City Jail

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Officials said two separate investigations are being conducted — an internal investigation by the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and one by the Newport News Police Department — after an inmate died from what they believe is a self-inflicted death.

According to officials, Matthew Gleen Hix, 32, died in his cell around 4:45 p.m. Assistance was immediately called when Hix was found unresponsive.

Hix was being held at the Newport News City Jail due to a 2015 rape charge he faced and had been extradited to the jail on August 23, 2018. He was extradited from Missouri.

