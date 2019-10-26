Newport News officials open multiple death investigations after inmate dies at City Jail

Posted 10:21 pm, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29PM, October 26, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Officials said two separate investigations are being conducted — an internal investigation by the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and one by the Newport News Police Department — after an inmate died from what they believe is a self-inflicted death.

According to officials, Matthew Gleen Hix, 32, died in his cell around 4:45 p.m. Assistance was immediately called when Hix was found unresponsive.

Hix was being held at the Newport News City Jail due to a 2015 rape charge he faced and had been extradited to the jail on August 23, 2018. He was extradited from Missouri.

