Man in custody following overnight homicide investigation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police have a man in custody after a woman was found dead in a residence overnight.

According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of West 26th Street for a suspicious situation around midnight and located an unresponsive woman inside a residence. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene, and detectives classified her death as a homicide.

A man was taken into custody at the scene. Police said that once formal charges are secured, his name and charges will be released.

The incident remains under investigation, and police have not released a motive or circumstances.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.