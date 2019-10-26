Kempsville High School football team breaks 63-game losing streak

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – For the first time since September 27, 2013, Kempsville High School has won a varsity football game.

Friday night’s victory at Bayside High School snaps a 63-game losing streak for the Chiefs.

By the end of the first quarter, the Chiefs had a 20-0 lead over the Marlins.

Bayside fought back to pull within four points of the Chiefs, but Kempsville held on to win it 32-28.

Final Score:

Chiefs 32 – Marlins 28

The strength of the dog is the strength of the pack.#KempsvilleRising pic.twitter.com/3sNRLKgFDh — Kempsville Chiefs Football (@KempsvilleFB) October 26, 2019

Next up for the Chiefs (1-7) is a matchup at home against First Colonial High School next Friday, while the Marlins (3-5) host Salem High School.