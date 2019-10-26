Kempsville High School football team breaks 63-game losing streak

Kempsville football

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – For the first time since September 27, 2013, Kempsville High School has won a varsity football game. 

Friday night’s victory at Bayside High School snaps a 63-game losing streak for the Chiefs.  

By the end of the first quarter, the Chiefs had a 20-0 lead over the Marlins. 

Bayside fought back to pull within four points of the Chiefs, but Kempsville held on to win it 32-28.

Next up for the Chiefs (1-7) is a matchup at home against First Colonial High School next Friday, while the Marlins (3-5) host Salem High School.

