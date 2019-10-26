× First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of strong to severe storms Sunday

**FIRST WARNING ACTION DAY SUNDAY**

Rain chances will increase overnight ahead of our next system. Temperatures will be fairly steady in the upper 60s as a warm front moves in. We’ll continue to see increasing clouds and increasing dewpoints. Keeping a chance for a couple showers overnight. Temperatures will warm to near 80 ahead of the cold front with dewpoints in the low 70s, making for a humid day. Showers and storms will start to fire up during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a level 2 for severe storms. That means scattered strong to severe storms are possible. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. A weak/brief tornado is also possible. Rain could become heavy at times with many communities picking up half and inch of rain. Higher rainfall amounts are possible in thunderstorms. These showers and storms will be fast movers, so expect conditions to dry out by 9 PM. Cooler and drier air will move in behind the cold front. Temperatures will cool to near 60 overnight with clearing skies.

High pressure will build in to start the work week with much cooler temperatures. Expect highs near 70. Right now, Monday is looking dry with increasing rain chances by midweek.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Pablo is moving toward the northeast near 25 mph and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the north- northeast and north is expected on Sunday. On the forecast track, the small core of Pablo will pass near or over the eastern Azores during the next several hours. Maximum sustained winds are now near 60 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is expected during the next couple of days, and Pablo is likely to become extratropical late Sunday or Sunday night.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.