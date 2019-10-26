× First Warning Forecast: Pick of the weekend, rain moves in overnight

Today will be the pick of the weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with increasing clouds as the day progresses. High pressure will continue to move offshore. Expect temperatures to warm to the mid 70s. Conditions should remain dry throughout the day but keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower.

Rain chances will increase overnight ahead of our next system. Temperatures will be fairly steady in the upper 60s as a warm front moves in. The remnants of Olga, along with a cold front will moves through Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible storms. Temperatures will warm to near 80 ahead of the cold front. The wet weather will move out overnight and temperatures will fall into the upper 50s.

High pressure will build in to start the work week with much cooler temperatures. Expect highs near 70. Right now, Monday is looking dry with increasing rain chances by midweek.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Pablo is moving toward the east-southeast near 9 mph. A turn to the east is expected this morning, followed by a faster northeastward or north-northeastward motion later today and Sunday. On the forecast track, the small core of Pablo will pass near or over the Azores tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. No significant change in strength is anticipated, and Pablo is expected to become an extratropical cyclone in a day or two.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.