Coast Guard searching for missing boater who was scheduled to stop in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater who was scheduled to make a stop in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from the First Coast Guard District in Boston, crews are searching for 40-year-old Ryan Hollis.

Hollis left Jamestown, Rhode Island on October 23rd and was headed to Norfolk. He was last seen on his 43-foot Benneteau sailing boat named Carol K.

The Coast Guard says Hollis was ultimately headed for Miami.

Anyone who has seen Hollis or has any information is asked to call the US Coast Guard command center at 617-223-8555.

