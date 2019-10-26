2019 World Series: Astros answer with game 3 win, trim Nationals’ series lead to 2-1

WASHINGTON, DC – It was an Astros answer.

Friday night, in the first World Series game played in Washington, DC since 1933, the Astros jumped out early and hung on to beat the Nationals 4-1 and cut Washington’s lead in the best of seven series to 2-1. The loss snaps the Nationals’ eight-game postseason winning streak.

Houston took a 1-0 lead on Josh Reddick’s second inning RBI single. The Astros lead was stretched to 2-0 in the next inning when Michael Brantley singled home Jose Altuve.

After the Nationals pulled to within 2-1 when Virginia Beach’s Ryan Zimmerman scored on a Victor Robles fourth inning triple, Houston tacked on single runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to take a 4-1 lead. The Astros’ bullpen did not allow a run in 4.1 innings of work.

Game 4 is Saturday at Nationals Park. Patrick Corbin will start on the mound for Washington.