What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of October 27th 2019

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of October 27th

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

BATWOMAN

“Who Are You?” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

ALL THAT GLITTERS – A new villain with an eye for all things that sparkle drops in on the city. Kate (Ruby Rose) attempts to find a balance between her personal life and her new role as Gotham’s guardian. Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) has an uncomfortable encounter with Alice (Rachel Skarsten) who always seems to be one step ahead of the Kane family. Batwoman pays fangirl Mary (Nicole Kang) a visit to ask for a favor. Meanwhile, Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) try to piece together who was after their prisoner. Luke (Camrus Johnson) continues to finetune Batwoman’s arsenal of weapons as the pair track their unwelcome visitor and discover she has more sinister plans than snatching shiny objects. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu and Denise Harkavy (#104). Original airdate 10/27/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

SUPERGIRL

“In Plain Sight”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SAYING GOODBYE IS HARD TO DO – Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) investigation into William Dey’s (Staz Nair) “criminal” activities results in the shocking revelation he is not who she thinks. Meanwhile, the conflict between Malefic and J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) reaches a boiling point. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos (#504). Original airdate 10/27/2019.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

ALL AMERICAN

“They Reminisce Over You” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

THE GOOD OLE DAYS – When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries to talk to Layla (Greta Onieogou) about what is going on, things don’t work out quite as he hoped. It’s Billy (Taye Diggs), Corey (guest star Chad Coleman) and Grace’s (Karimah Westbrook) 25th high school reunion which brings up a lot of memories and unfinished business. Laura (Monet Mazur) becomes upset when she discovers Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) has found a way around being grounded. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) turns to Olivia (Samantha Logan) for support when someone from his past wants to see him. Bre-Z and Jalyn Hall also star. Gregg Simon directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#204). Original airdate 10/28/2019.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

CHALLENGES ABOUND – Jefferson (Cress Williams) faces new challenges due to the shocking state of Freeland. Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself under intense pressure as she desperately tries to find a solution to the continuing crisis in Freeland. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues her work at the clinic. Lastly, Jennifer (China-Anne McLain) finds her confidence shaken. The episode was written by Adam Giaudrone and directed Mary Lou Belli (#304). Original airdate 10/28/2019.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

THE FLASH

“There Will Be Blood” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

HALLOWEEN EPISODE – Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to prepare Cisco (Carlos Valdes) for Crisis are derailed when Cisco schemes to save Barry’s life instead. Meanwhile, Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) uses his deadly new abilities to save his own life, while sacrificing his humanity in the process. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates (#604). Original airdate 10/29/2019.

ARROW

“Leap of Faith” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

WILLA HOLLAND GUEST STARS – Reunited with his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (guest star Willa Holland) find themselves searching through a familiar maze of catacombs. Meanwhile, John (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) partner on a special ops mission. Katie Cassidy directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Elizabeth Kim (#803). Original airdate 10/29/2019.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

HALLOWEEN IN RIVERDALE — When ominous videotapes begin appearing on doorsteps across Riverdale, widespread fear quickly returns to the town. At Stonewall Prep, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns about a series of mysterious disappearances that have occurred to former students at the school. Meanwhile, Archie’s (KJ Apa) plan to create a safe space for the town’s kids gets derailed when some unwanted visitors crash their Halloween party. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes face to face with trouble, while Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) past comes back to haunt her. Lastly, a haunting a Thistlehouse rocks Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) to their core. Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Erin Feeley directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg (#404.) Original airdate 10/30/2019.

NANCY DREW

“The Haunted Ring” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

A BEACON – As the funeral for Tiffany Hudson nears, her confused spirit seemingly haunts Horseshoe Bay. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) invites Bess (Maddison Jaizani) to stay with her, allowing Nancy to figure out what Bess is hiding. Nick (Tunji Kassim) struggles with what he learned about Tiffany. Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis) reluctantly seeks help from an unusual source as Ace (Alex Saxon) runs into a significant person from his past. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) continues to advise Ryan (Riley Smith), much to Nancy’s chagrin. Alvina August also stars. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Jesse Stern and Lisa Bao (#104). Original airdate 10/30/2019. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

“The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE BEST IN HORROR – What makes a scary movie scary? Find out as Dean Cain counts down the scariest movies of all time. With guest appearances by Elizabeth Stanton & Garrett Clayton, Jackie Fabulous, Darrin Butters & Ezra Weiss, Brandon Rogers, Katherine Murray & Noah Matthews, Ron Pearson, Mikalah Gordon, and Neel Ghosh & Sheridan Pierce. The special was written and directed by Brad Thomas and produced by David McKenzie, Laura McKenzie and Jim Romanovich. Original airdate 10/31/2019.

SEASON FINALE

MYSTERIES DECODED

“Vampires of New Orleans” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

IMMORTALITY — US Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall heads to New Orleans and teams up with vampire/writer Vincent Curiel to investigate whether an ancient vampire has cracked the code on immortality (#108). Original airdate 10/31/2019.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

CHARMED

“Deconstructing Harry”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV)

FRIEND OR FOE — Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) join forces with Abigael (Poppy Drayton) to track down the Assassin; Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) starts her new gig and has a breakthrough when she reaches out to help Jordan (Jordan Donica). Harry (Rupert Evans) discovers a horrifying secret. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Jeffrey Lieber (#204). Original airdate 11/1/2019.

DYNASTY

“Something Desperate”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

EVERYBODY WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD – In a special episode, hear a very different side of the Carrington family as Blake (Grant Show) is feeling back on top of the world. He and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) surprise Adam (Sam Underwood) with some news that doesn’t sit well so Adam attempts to sabotage their plans. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) refuses to give up on convincing Liam (Adam Huber) that she is his soulmate and manipulates Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) into doing her bidding. Dominique (Michael Michele) tries to reconcile with Jeff (Sam Adegoke) who makes a high stakes demand of his mother. Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) brings a business opportunity to Anders (Alan Dale). Maddison Brown also stars. Kenny Leon directed the episode written by Jenna Richman (#304). Original airdate 11/1/2019.