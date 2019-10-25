Virginia Beach provides survey to residents for future planning, city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach is asking for residents to take a survey that will help with future city planning that will help guide the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The survey asks questions about transportation, job development, living, environment, recreation, plus city and Oceanfront development. The survey also gears questions toward rating and describing how it is to live in Virginia Beach.

The survey is part of the Phase One tool in the city’s multi-phased community input gathering process.

