Veteran, military spouse job fair coming to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Are you associated with the military and looking for a job?

A veteran and military spouse job fair will be in Norfolk on October 31st from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Decker Half Moone Center.

According to event organizers, the free event will specifically be geared toward veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists. It will feature 50 plus employers ready to hire!

With the unemployment rate of military spouses more than six times the national average, RecruitMilitary is also focusing efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers, added organizers.

With more than 140 veteran and military spouse job fairs this year, RecruitMilitary offers veterans and military spouses the most opportunities of any organization to help facilitate their future career goals.