Student arrested for having gun, marijuana in car on Hampton school property

October 25, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton High School student was arrested Thursday for having a gun and marijuana in his car while on school property.

At approximately 10 a.m. on October 24, Hampton Police performed routine contraband scans in the school’s student parking lot. It was in partnership with Hampton City Schools.

Antonio D. Ashe

During the scan, a police K-9 alerted on a vehicle. As a result of the investigation, officers recovered a firearm and narcotics.

Police say 18-year-old Antonio D. Ashe, a Hampton High student, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of marijuana.

There was no threat to the school, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Ashe is currently being held at the Hampton City Jail.

