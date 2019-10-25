‘Skins scoop: DeAngelo Hall talks Redskins coaching search, reflects on Hampton Roads Sports HOF induction

NORFOLK, Va. – The Washington Redskins are currently without a head coach, and former ‘Skins defensive back DeAngelo Hall feels they need to stay away from coaches who are similar to recently fired head coach Jay Gruden and interim head coach Bill Callahan.

“I don’t think Jay was as much of a pushover as people perceive him to be,” Hall said. “I think coach Callahan is a little bit too tough of an old school type of dude. No music, no this, no that. Sometimes you just need the music just to have a little bit of fun. I always felt like any time you’re having fun doing what you love it just makes it that much easier.

“I can’t wait to figure out what direction they go. I think whoever the head coach is, he needs to be somebody who somehow can bring the right kind of offensive coordinator in here to really put their thumbprint on Dwayne Haskins, because I think we all know at this point he’s the future and if you don’t develop him at the quarterback position we’re looking at a couple more years of being not as good as we want to be.”

Hall thinks the best thing the organization could do is go the younger route when choosing a head coach, a trend that many NFL teams have followed in recent years.

“You’ve gotta be tough, but at the same time you gotta be relatable,” Hall said. “I think that’s why people like Sean McVay. People think he’s a pushover, but Sean screams and yells with the best of them, the same with Kyle [Shanahan]. I think with them, because they’re younger, they know a little bit more how to communicate with today’s athlete.

“I think today’s athlete is a little bit different than the guys that Bill Parcells coached years ago… Bill Parcells would run up on you, scream and shake you, and today, no, you’ll lose your job for something like that.”

DeAngelo Hall is one of the six being inducted into the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame tonighthttps://t.co/3pT5tw1DXi pic.twitter.com/KiAqQVA1Xm — Megan Plain (@MeganPlain) October 24, 2019

Hall returned to Hampton Roads Thursday night to be inducted into the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame.

“It’s a huge honor,” Hall said. “When you grow up in the 757 area it’s so much tradition, so many athletes that come from this area. Just to be included in that special category with all those guys and ladies, it’s a tremendous honor.”

Hall was raised in Chesapeake, Virginia, and attended Deep Creek High School before going on to play college ball at Virginia Tech.

When looking back on some of his childhood memories, one that stood out was when he got a glimpse of the 1995 NBA Draft’s number one overall pick, Joe Smith.

The church Hall attended backed up to another church, one that Smith attended.

“I think Joe had just got drafted and was coming out of church, and we all from our church ran over and just wanted to see a glimpse of Joe Smith, the new number one overall pick,” Hall said.

The kind of reaction that Hall had to Smith as a child was something he first remembers being on the receiving end of while returning to the 757 to hosts football camps and events.

“Just seeing the way kids were kind of responding to me, I’d never thought of my self as a celebrity, as a famous person,” Hall said. “I’ve always just kind of been DeAngelo.

“People ask me ‘Do you get bothered by that?’ and I’m like no, because I can remember a time when nobody knew who I was and nobody knew what my name was. I’m one of those guys, any time someone comes up to me, I try to be as pleasant as I can because it may be the only time that person gets to meet me or any other person they perceive a celebrity.”