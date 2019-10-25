Need a Halloween costume in a pinch? Try this leopard look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to Halloween costumes, sometimes a simple face painting does the trick.

KMGH met up with a makeup artist who showed us one look that’s not only easy, but you can do it in under 10 minutes.

“Choosing a Halloween costume and throwing Halloween makeup in, it can be really stressful,” said makeup artist Nicole Toledo. “I always love looking through Pinterest to get some ideas, looks and then you can make it your own and make it unique.”

Toledo spelled out how to paint a simple leopard look. The best part about the costume is that you only need a few products: black and brown eye liner, bronze eyeshadow, bronze lipstick and a few shadow brushes.

“And a little eye makeup remover because we all know we aren’t perfect the first time around,” added Toledo.

When painting the nose, Toledo says to follow the natural curves of your own nose and go all the way underneath.

Once it’s filled in completely with black liner, draw a line from the tip of the nose to the upper lip and then line the upper lip. Then Toledo says to take a bronze lipstick and fill in the lips.

For the leopard spots, Toledo says they don’t have to be perfect.

"From the front, we have to be able to see some dots too,” said Toledo. “We are going to outline those dots using the same black eye liner. Next we are going to take some bronze eye shadow and trace it over the brown pencil."

Last step – use setting spray to “help lock everything in place.”

And to finish off the look…

“You can just add a black shirt, black tights and throw on some ears and a tail and a couple minutes of makeup and you are a leopard.”

Toledo has one more piece of advice if you’re trying this look for the first time.

“I would probably practice the look ahead of time. Don’t wait until you are stressed out and have to be out the door in five minutes.”

This story was originally published by Annie Taylor, KMGH