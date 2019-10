Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period started on October 15 and ends December 7. This is an important time of because it is the only point each year that a Medicare beneficiary can make changes to their current Medicare plan.

Patricia Darnley from Optima Health helps us make sense of the options and shares information about Optima Health features.

Presented by Optima Health

1-855-556-8897

optimahealth.com/Medicare