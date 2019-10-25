× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds building in today, rain this weekend

Tracking rain for the weekend… This morning will not be as chilly as yesterday with temperatures in the 50s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid 70s, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We are tracking an area of low pressure and cold front that will move from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast this weekend. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. An isolated shower is possible but most of the area will stay dry on Saturday. Rain chances will increase for Sunday as the cold front moves through. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers through midday and the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible but severe storms are not expected at this time. Highs will warm to near 80 before the cold front moves through.

Highs will drop to the low 70s early next week with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will return for midweek and could linger for Halloween.

Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 25th

1897 Hurricane: conditions lasted 60 hours, coastal flooding

1967 F1 Tornado: Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure system located over the western Gulf of Mexico continue to show signs of organization. Although satellite wind data indicate that the disturbance still does not have a well-defined center, some further development is anticipated and it appears likely that a short-lived tropical depression will form later today. The system is forecast to merge with a cold front and become post-tropical tonight over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

