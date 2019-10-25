Freebies and deals for National Pumpkin Day 2019

With Halloween right around the corner and pumpkin spice popping up in everything from coffee to deodorant to Spam (yes, really), it’s the perfect time to celebrate that iconic fall fruit — the pumpkin.
October 26 is National Pumpkin Day, and local stores are offering freebies and deals to celebrate!
Here are some of the retailers and restaurants participating in the fall festivities, according to Promocodes.com:
- 7-Eleven: Score a $1 Any Size Pumpkin Spice Latte by signing up for or activating rewards on the 7Rewards app.
- Baskin-Robbins: Enjoy a free scoop of pumpkin-flavored ice cream by either downloading the BR Mobile App and signing up for mobile deals or logging in with an existing account.
- Bath and Body Works: Select pumpkin-scented candles, diffusers and waxes are on sale.
- Carvel: Get $2 off any 48 oz. or larger pumpkin-themed cake with this coupon.
- Denny’s: Get the Super Slam for $5.99. An optional upgrade to pumpkin pancakes is available for only 49 cents.
- Dunkin’: Limited-edition Dunkin’ Pumpkin Carving Stencils will be available in stores starting October 19th, with the purchase of a dozen donuts, while supplies last.
- Edible Arrangements: 20% off FruitFlowers Bouquet – Pumpkin Edible Donut with code APPLE.
- Hobby Lobby: Save 50% on fall pumpkin candles and decor in the fall seasonal sale or save 40% off any one regularly priced pumpkin item with this coupon.
- Krispy Kreme: Sign up for a Krispy Kreme account and get a free old-fashioned Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.
- Smoothie King: Buy one, get one pumpkin smoothie.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe: The Pumpkin Pie Smoothie is returning to the smoothie chain’s menu, along with the new Salted Caramel Smoothie.