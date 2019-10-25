Family of 6 displaced in Northampton N.C. fire

NORTHAMPTON CO, N.C. – A six-person family has been displaced by a fire in Northampton County, North Carolina, fire.

According to officials, the fire happened around 2 a.m. Friday on James Jones Road in the Pleasant Hill area of the county.

There were no residents at the home when it was on fire that included a response of 20 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

Firefighters entered the structure and contained the fire within 10 minutes of arrival.

