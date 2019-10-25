Dierks Bentley headlines 2020 Patriotic Festival lineup

Posted 7:51 am, October 25, 2019, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dierks Bently, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi will headline the 2020 Particotic Festival, coming to Virginia Beach Wednesday, May 29-31.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 30, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets at Whisperconcerts.com, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

All shows will take place at 5th Street & Oceanfront in Virginia Beach.

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 29 – Jon Pardi with Cody Johnson – Gates open at 4 p.m.  | Show begins at 7 p.m.

 Saturday, May 30: Dan+Shay with Runaway June – Gates open at 4 p.m.  | Show begins at 7 p.m.  
 
Sunday, May 31: Dierks Bentley with Jon Langston – Gates open at 2 p.m.  | Show begins at 3 p.m. 
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.