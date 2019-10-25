Dierks Bentley headlines 2020 Patriotic Festival lineup

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dierks Bently, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi will headline the 2020 Particotic Festival, coming to Virginia Beach Wednesday, May 29-31.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 30, at 10 a.m.
You can purchase tickets at Whisperconcerts.com, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
All shows will take place at 5th Street & Oceanfront in Virginia Beach.
The full schedule is as follows:
Friday, May 29 – Jon Pardi with Cody Johnson – Gates open at 4 p.m. | Show begins at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 30: Dan+Shay with Runaway June – Gates open at 4 p.m. | Show begins at 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 31: Dierks Bentley with Jon Langston – Gates open at 2 p.m. | Show begins at 3 p.m.