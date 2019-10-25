Dierks Bentley headlines 2020 Patriotic Festival lineup

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dierks Bently, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi will headline the 2020 Particotic Festival, coming to Virginia Beach Wednesday, May 29-31.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 30, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets at Whisperconcerts.com, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

All shows will take place at 5th Street & Oceanfront in Virginia Beach.

The full schedule is as follows: