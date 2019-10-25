AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old Louisa Co. girl believed to be in extreme danger

LOUISA Co., Va. – On behalf of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old girl who was abducted this week.

Authorities say Isabel Shae Hicks was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, Virginia, at 1 a.m. on October 21. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Hicks is described as a white female who has blond hair and blue eyes. She is 4’11” tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Officials say she is believed to have been abducted by Bruce William Lynch.

Lynch is described as a white male who has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 195 pounds.

State Police say Lynch is possibly traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tags VEM-9071.

For more information, contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 or visit vaamberalert.com.

