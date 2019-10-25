6 juveniles arrested after striking 3 Virginia State Police vehicles, fleeing from police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Six juvenile males are in custody after driving a stolen vehicle into three state police vehicles, then attempting to flee on foot.

According to Virginia State Police, at 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers received radio transmission of a stolen 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck out of Virginia Beach. Troopers working in Portsmouth saw the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused, kicking off a police pursuit.

In an attempt to stop and slow down the vehicle, the driver of the GMC struck three state police vehicles, according to police. One state police vehicle was struck head-on, disabling the GMC.

The six juvenile suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but were captured and arrested.

Troopers involved in the vehicle crash suffered minor non-life threatening injuries, according to police. One trooper was taken to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.