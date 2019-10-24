Watch: Former Gov. Wilder addresses conclusion of Title IX investigation

RICHMOND, Va. – Former Virginia Governor Doug Wilder will address the Title IX investigation that was launched against him Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

He said the 10-month investigation has concluded and he will be sharing the findings.

An investigation started after 22-year-old Sydney Black accused Wilder of making inappropriate advances toward her while she worked for the 88-year-old former politician and educator at the VCU government school that bears his name.

Black reported Wilder to the university and police in December of 2018, saying that Wilder sexually harassed her by kissing her without her consent. She also said that three months after the alleged incident, Wilder told her that her hourly position at the school was no longer funded, the Washington Post reported.

Sources told WTVR an independent investigation cleared Wilder of the “sexual exploitation, sex- or gender-based discrimination, and retaliation,” claims Black levied.

News 3 will have updates as the announcement comes out.

