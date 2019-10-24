× Virginia Beach car wash transforms into tunnel of terror for Halloween

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – Last weekend, screams could be hearing coming from Grand Slam Car Wash off Indian River Road. It was the first time the business decided to add scaring to their menu of car wash options.

For the first time this year, the business has decided to transform their car wash into a tunnel of terror. It’s something managers say they have wanted to do for a while, but figuring out the logistics took time because employees need to be safe while walking around the machines that help clean cars.

“It’s not exactly easy to do so,” explained Mariah Bemis. “The fact that we are all doing it and doing it together, it’s just amazing to me that we have been able to put together this team.”

Staff aren’t releasing too many details about what riders can expect but by the screams that have been coming from the tunnel, the employees are doing a good job.

The haunted car wash will open on Friday night and run through the weekend. The business is also offering specials and deals to keep riders from chickening out.

“To hear their screams, it’s so fun, it’s just so hilarious,”

For more information about the haunted car wash at Grand Slam Car Wash, visit their Facebook page.