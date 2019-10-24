Victim injured in Portsmouth shooting

Posted 11:09 am, October 24, 2019, by

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A male victim was injured in a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 2400 block of Staunton Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim with an injury to his leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not named a suspect or motive in this shooting.

If you can help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.