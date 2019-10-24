Victim injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A male victim was injured in a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 2400 block of Staunton Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim with an injury to his leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not named a suspect or motive in this shooting.

If you can help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.