× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A chilly morning but nice afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly start… Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning, 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Highs will warm to near 70 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Lows will dip to the low 50s tonight with clouds moving in late.

Clouds will continue to build in on Friday, but rain chances will remain slim. Highs will return to the low 70s tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We are tracking an area of low pressure and cold front that will move from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast this weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs near 70. An isolated shower is possible but overall rain chances will be limited. As the cold front moves closer on Sunday, rain chances will increase.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building Overnight. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 24th

1872 Heavy Rain: 3.77″ Norfolk

Tropical Update

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over southern Mexico and the Bay of Campeche. Some development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves generally northwest and then north over the western Gulf of Mexico. The system is then forecast to merge with a cold front over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.