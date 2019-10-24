‘Skins scoop: Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins takes over for Case Keenum vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Quarterback Dwayne Haskins is back in action for the Washington Redskins.

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, appeared in his second career NFL game when he took over for starting QB Case Keenum to begin the second half of Thursday night’s game at Minnesota. According to the team, Keenum has been ruled out with a concussion. Haskins entered with the Redskins trailing the Vikings, 13-6.

In his first career regular season appearance, Haskins completed 9-of-17 passes and threw three interceptions in a week four loss at the New York Giants.

This story will be updated…