QB Dwayne Haskins replaces injured Case Keenum vs. Vikings, Redskins lose 19-9

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A change at quarterback, a change of scenery and a change in game days couldn’t help the Redskins find the win column.

In a Thursday night primetime affair, Washington dropped to 1-and-7 on the season after a 19-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Redskins failed to find the end zone for the second straight game following Sunday’s 9-0 home loss vs. San Francisco. Washington’s last touchdown came with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter of its October 13th game at Miami, the team’s lone victory of the season.

In the defeat, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins took over for Case Keenum to start the third quarter after the veteran QB was ruled out with a concussion. It was the second NFL appearance for Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

For the game, Haskins completed 3-of-5 passes for 33 yards and threw one interception. He was also sacked twice.

Washington travels to Buffalo November 3rd for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff.