Newport News Police investigate after woman shot and killed, man injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of 24th Street that left a woman dead and a man injured late Thursday night.

The call came in shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police also found the man suffering from injuries that were not sustained from a firearm. Medics took him to a local hospital for further treatment.

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this homicide is asked to call the Crime Line (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video