HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Everyone has experienced fear whether from heights, needles, sharks or something entirely different. In a new YouTube "Mind Field" special, "What's the Scariest Thing?", Michael Stevens sets out to find out what we fear. He joins us to discuss the extensive research behind the special and gives us a few hints to answer the question: What do we all fear the most?

"Mind Field: What's the Scariest Thing?" premieres Thursday, October 24th on YouTube Channel Vsauce1.