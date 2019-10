WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A man working on Busch Gardens property was hospitalized after falling Wednesday morning, according to Cindy Sarko with Busch Gardens.

The man was working with a contractor on the property when he fell 25 feet, according to Battalion Chief Al Catlett. Crews arrived to find the man suffering from injuries, and he was taken by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Catlett said the man was in stable condition when he was transported.

There is no further information.