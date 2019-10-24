Man arrested following alleged armed robbery, home invasion in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An 18-year-old man was arrested after two suspects allegedly broke into a Newport News woman’s home and robbed her at gunpoint.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Turlington Road October 18 following a report of a home invasion. When they arrived, they made contact with three individuals, including a 42-year-old Newport News woman and 18-year-old Ishmiel Quaymel Jackson.

Police learned that two males forced their way into the residence, threatened the woman with a firearm and took money from her pockets. Personal items were also taken from the residence.

After further investigation, three subjects were identified in connection with this incident, and warrants were obtained for Jackson’s arrest. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

Jackson was charged with one count each of abduction, burglary, robbery, grand larceny, conspiring to commit larceny and filing a false report; three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony; and six counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

The incident remains under investigation. Jackson is currently being held in the Newport News City Jail.