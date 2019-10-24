× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms return over the weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Quiet overnight with increasing clouds. Lows will not be as chilly thanks to the clouds and in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Clouds will continue to build in on Friday, but rain chances will remain slim. Highs will return to the low 70s tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We are tracking an area of low pressure and cold front that will move from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast this weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs near 70. An isolated shower is possible but overall rain chances will be limited. As the cold front moves closer on Sunday, rain chances will increase.

.

Tonight: Clouds Building Overnight. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

1. Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a low pressure system located over the Bay of Campeche. However, recent satellite data indicate that the circulation is elongated and not well defined. This system could become a short-lived tropical depression before it merges with a cold front by late Friday. Regardless of development, gale-force winds are expected behind the cold front over the western Gulf of Mexico on Friday and Saturday. For more information, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.