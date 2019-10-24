Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night walk supports patients, promotes research

NORFOLK, Va. – Hundreds are expected to literally light up the night this Saturday in Downtown Norfolk.

On October 26, the Virginia chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting its annual “Light the Night” walk in support of blood cancer patients, survivors and those who passed away. The event also raises money for research.

Blood cancers include lymphoma, leukemia and myeloma.

Light the Night begins at 7:00 p.m. with an opening ceremony at the MacArthur Center green located at Monticello Ave. and Freemason St.

It’s followed by a 1.2 mile walk through the streets of downtown with walkers carrying battery-powered lanterns.

Red-colored lanterns are for supporters of those with cancer. Patients and survivors will carry white lanterns and those carrying gold lanterns are honoring people who passed away.

It’s expected to wrap up around 8:30 p.m.

More than 176,000 people in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with a blood cancer this year with more than 56,000 deaths.

