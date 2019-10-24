Kitty Hawk Police Department searching for suspect in sexual assault, armed robbery

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – The Kitty Hawk Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault and armed robbery that happened earlier this week.

According to police, the assault happened in the 5000 block of Lindbergh Avenue Monday at around 6:30 a.m.

The suspect was described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old with a slender build, standing between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He had shoulder-length braided hair and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans.

Officers immediately began canvassing the area to find him, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Kitty Hawk Police Department at 252-261-3895. You can also reach the Dare Community Crime Line at 252-473-3111 or 800-745-2746.