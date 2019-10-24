Honor our troops for Day of the Deployed

Day of the Deployed was created to honor our heroic military personnel who are deployed and is celebrated on October 26.

Our troops and their families sacrifice a lot for our country and Military Benefits has a helpful list of ways to support them.

Here are ways the organization listed to bring awareness to deployed troops:

Send care packages.

Make a donation to a military support organization.

Look to local chapters of veteran-supporting groups such as the Veterans Of Foreign Wars, USO, Disabled American Veterans, ways to aid and assist.

Connect with Soldiers’ Angels which has many programs for supporting deployed troops.

Donate money to send a care package. The DoD has a great list of organizations that deliver care packages.

Display a yellow ribbon. Yellow ribbons are a remembrance of the men and women who serve far from home.

Social media, use the hashtag #DayOfTheDeployed on October 26 in order to raise awareness and encourage others so support deployed service members and their families.

We want to see your loved ones who are deployed so we can highlight them! Please send you photos to pics@wtkr.com or click the button below to share.