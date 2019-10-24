Dairy Queen stores across Hampton Roads honoring first responders on National First Responder Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Local Dairy Queen stores are honoring first responders by offering them free food for National First Responder Day October 28.
Fire, police and EMS in uniform can receive a free chili dog and shake at participating Dairy Queen locations from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In addition, 20 percent of sales on October 28 will be donated to local first responders and their families through Vigilant Watch Organization.
The participating locations are:
- 61 West Windsor Boulevard, Windsor
- 1585 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach
- 3220 Western Branch Boulevard, Chesapeake
- 9636 Granby Street, Norfolk
- 219 Foxhill Road, Hampton
- 12999 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News
- 4024 Portsmouth Boulevard, Chesapeake
- 1925 Landstown Centre Way, Virginia Beach
- 1324 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach
- 943 N. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake
- 27490 Southampton Parkway, Courtland
- 1093 Independence Boulevard, Virginia Beach
- 1418 Armory Drive, Franklin
- 200 S. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake