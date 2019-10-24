Dairy Queen stores across Hampton Roads honoring first responders on National First Responder Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Local Dairy Queen stores are honoring first responders by offering them free food for National First Responder Day October 28.

Fire, police and EMS in uniform can receive a free chili dog and shake at participating Dairy Queen locations from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition, 20 percent of sales on October 28 will be donated to local first responders and their families through Vigilant Watch Organization.

The participating locations are: