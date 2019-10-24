4 people injured after vehicle rear-ends HRT bus in Norfolk

Posted 11:38 am, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, October 24, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – A vehicle struck the back of a stopped Hampton Roads Transit bus Thursday morning, injuring four people, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at 8:11 a.m. near the intersection of Dunkirk Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard. A black Nissan rear-ended the bus, causing minor damage to both the vehicle and the bus.

The four people injured were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One person has since been treated and released.

No other injuries were reported, and no charges are pending at this time.

