2019 World Series: Nationals win second straight game against the Astros, take a 2-0 series lead

HOUSTON – The Washington Nationals kept their postseason momentum rolling Wednesday night when they beat the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Nationals got on the board quickly when Anthony Rendon hit a two-run double to left, scoring Trea Turner and Adam Eaton in the top of the first.

The Astros were quick to answer back, though, and added two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. Alex Bregman homered to left, scoring Michael Brantley.

After the four-run first inning, it was a pitcher’s duel for most of the game.

Justin Verlander and Stephen Strasburg kept each other’s team scoreless until the seventh inning, when Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki homered off of Verlander to give the Nats a 3-2 lead.

Kurt Suzuki is the first player born in Hawaii to homer in the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/Bdq24mYK0n — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 24, 2019

The Nats finished the seventh with a 8-2 lead, then added four more runs in the final two innings to win it 12-3.

The Nationals lead the series 2-0 as the two teams head to Washington for Game 3 on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 8:07 p.m.