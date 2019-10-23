× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and fall-like temperatures

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to sunshine… Very nice, fall-like weather will move in for the next few days. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 today, about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies with calming winds today. Lows will dip to the 40s overnight with clear skies and calm winds.

Sunshine continues tomorrow with highs near 70. A cold front will move in on Friday, but rain chances will be slim. We will see some extra clouds with highs in the low 70s.

We are tracking an area of low pressure and cold front that will move from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast this weekend. Scattered showers are possible with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies, Chilly. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 23rd

1878 Hurricane (Landfall NC, Eye passed over Richmond)

Tropical Update

We are tracking a tropical wave over the Yucatan Peninsula, Belize and Guatemala. This system is forecast to move WNW and emerge over the far southwestern Gulf of Mexico by late Thursday. Some development is then possible on Friday near the east coast of Mexico before the disturbance likely becomes absorbed by a cold front this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

