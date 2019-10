Trea Turner stole the first base of the World Series Tuesday night in Houston, earning hungry baseball fans across the nation free Taco Bell.

Taco Bell’s “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” promotion returned for a seventh straight World Series this year, and according to CBS Sports, this time, it was an extremely quick cash-in — it took just three pitches for Turner to swipe second base.

The thievery means that the chain will be giving away Doritos Locos Tacos October 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

.@TreaVTurner stole a base in the World Series™, which means you get to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Assemble at participating Taco Bells on October 30 from 2-6 PM, or order online or on the app all day to claim yours. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 23, 2019