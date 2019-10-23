Strangers give ‘determined’ Air Force vet, Virginia firefighter battling cancer a ‘great day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) - Strangers, friends and family members rallied around an Air Force veteran and firefighter battling cancer during a benefit at Kindred Spirit Brewing Sunday.

Mike Lecik was diagnosed with late-stage multiple myeloma, which requires chemo and radiation, earlier this year. Shortly after that, he suffered a seizure which led to paralysis. He returned home on the Fourth of July after recovering at McGuire VA Medical Center for 96 days.

"You know we’re going on nine months of support," Tiffany Lecik, Mike's wife, said. "That's really unmatched anywhere."

The family has been adjusting to their new normal, which Ms. Lecik said her husband will conquer.

"He is determined. He is stubborn," Ms. Lecik said. "He has always been stubborn and I think this is the one time that its going to pay off for him to be stubborn, because he is just determined that no matter what is occurring, he is going to overcome it."

Ms. Lecik said the family could not have made it without the help of those around them.

"They see that he has been a volunteer with his community and done a lot of good things for people too and they want to help him," she said.

Accordingly, friends rallied to help adapt the family's Powhatan home to make things more accessible.

“There can be significant structural changes have to happen in a split-level home. Potentially put in a lift to get him from the ground to the floor with the kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms are,” Dr. Timothy Lavis told WTVR CBS 6 in July.

Those home updates have given Mr. Lecik he freedom to help in the kitchen. And soon additional safety features will be installed in their bathroom.

"The time has been the biggest thing," Ms. Lecik said. "You think about people making monetary donations, but more than monetary donations, people are donating their time."

Additionally, friends created an online donation site to help raise money for the renovation costs, which are estimated at up to nearly $90,000, and an adaptive vehicle, which range between $20,000 and $60,000.