Homes evacuated as units investigate ‘possible explosive device’ in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Officials are responding after receiving word of a possible explosive device in the city.

Firefighters arrived on scene in the 3900 block of Peterson Street to investigate the possible explosive. Units arrived around 6:03 p.m.

The 'suspicious item' was found in an unoccupied residence, reports say.

Officials say that surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution for safety.

The Norfolk Police Bomb Squad was called to assist with the investigation.

There are no further details at this time.

