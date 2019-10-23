Homes evacuated as units investigate ‘possible explosive device’ in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Officials are responding after receiving word of a possible explosive device in the city.
Firefighters arrived on scene in the 3900 block of Peterson Street to investigate the possible explosive. Units arrived around 6:03 p.m.
The 'suspicious item' was found in an unoccupied residence, reports say.
Officials say that surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution for safety.
The Norfolk Police Bomb Squad was called to assist with the investigation.
There are no further details at this time.
