Homes evacuated as units investigate ‘possible explosive device’ in Norfolk

Posted 6:28 pm, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51PM, October 23, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. - Officials are responding after receiving word of a possible explosive device in the city.

Firefighters arrived on scene in the 3900 block of Peterson Street to investigate the possible explosive. Units arrived around 6:03 p.m.

The 'suspicious item' was found in an unoccupied residence, reports say.

Officials say that surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution for safety.

The Norfolk Police Bomb Squad was called to assist with the investigation.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.873759 by -76.240555.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.