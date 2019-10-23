Newport News Public Schools receives 18 new propane-fueled buses

Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of Propane Education and Research Council, presents Shay Coates, transportation director of Newport News Public Schools, the PERC Clean Energy Innovation Award.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Public Schools received 18 new propane buses from school bus manufacturer Blue Bird, marking the 15,000th propane bus delivered by the company.

Propane is an emission-reducing, cost-effective alternative fuel, according to Blue Bird. Newport News Public Schools has run propane buses for two years, with 62 of its 335 buses running on propane.

“We continue to replace our school district’s aging diesel buses with propane,” said Shay Coates, transportation director of Newport News Public Schools. “Propane not only reduces emissions, but also saves our district thousands of dollars in fuel and maintenance costs each year.”

The school district plans on adding 11 more propane buses by the end of 2019.

