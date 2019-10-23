Music news with Ashley from ALT 105.3 on Coast Live

Posted 1:51 pm, October 23, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ashley from ALT 105.3 (alt1053.com) shares the latest in alternative music including a new album from Jimmy Eat World and a new single from Cage the Elephant, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announcements and iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego concert.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.